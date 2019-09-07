Live Streaming: Nat Geo begins LIVE telecast of Chandrayaan-2 moon landing on South Pole

Chandrayaan-2 Moon Landing live streaming on Nat Geo: National Geographic or Nat Geo is broadcasting India's historic Chandrayaan-2 moon landing Live. The channel has roped in NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger as part of the show to witness the mega event. While the moon landing event is being broadcast by National Geographic, Nat Geo, meanwhile it is being live-streamed on Hotstar too.

The Chandrayaan-2 moon touchdown is also being broadcast on Star Plus, Star Bharat as well.

WHEN WILL CHANDRAYAAN-2 LAND ON MOON: LIVE STREAMING OF HISTORIC EVENT

Chandrayaan-2 Moon Landing Date:

On the midnight of September 7, India will script history when Chandrayaan-2 lands on Moon's south pole, an unexplored territory so far.

Chandrayaan-2 Moon Landing Time:

At 1:53 am, Chandrayaan-2 will land on Moon's South Pole.