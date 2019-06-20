Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Leopard electrocuted to death in Gurugram village

Leopard electrocuted to death in Gurugram village

The leopard was found hanging from a high-voltage wire, tangled over a tree, in Mandawar village, situated in the foothills of the Aravalli range of mountains, on Thursday morning.

IANS IANS
Gurugram Published on: June 20, 2019 17:15 IST
Representational image
Image Source : PTI

Representational image

A leopard died in a Haryana village after it came into contact with high-tension electric wire, a wildlife official said on Thursday.

The leopard was found hanging from a high-voltage wire, tangled over a tree, in Mandawar village, situated in the foothills of the Aravalli range of mountains, on Thursday morning.

Related Stories

The villagers informed the police and wildlife department, said Sunil Raghav.

"We have sent the carcass for post-mortem and further investigation is on," said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shyam Sunder Kaushik. 

Leopards sometimes stray to the village in search of prey, according to Sabir Ali, a villager. Ten leopards have died in Gurugram and Faridabad in the last four years.

ALSO READ: Leopard that entered Maruti Suzuki plant in Gurugram captured

Write a comment

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryDoctors loot funds for poor in Ayushman scheme, probe on Next StoryAfter Bihar, Japanese Encephalitis spreads in Meghalaya; centre rushes in expert  