Last day for Lord Athi Varadar 'darshan' today; Madras HC refuses extension

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking extension of the 'darshan' days for Athi Varadar in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram.

A petition was filed in the court to extend the 'darshan' days citing the large number of devotees coming to the Devarajaswami temple to have the 'darshan' of Athi Varadar.

The petition said there are no traditional rules restricting the number of 'darshan' days to 48.

However, the state government counsel said it is the traditional practice to have the 'darshan' days to 48.

According to Kancheepuram district administration, Friday is the last day for public 'darshan' of Athi Varadar.

The 12-feet idol of Athi Varadar (made out of fig tree), lying in a silver casket underwater in the temple tank for the past 40 years, was taken out early on June 28.

Devotees were allowed to have 'darshan' for 48 days from July 1 to August 17 at the Devarajaswami temple, popularly known as Varadaraja Perumal Temple.

The last time Athi Varadar was raised out of the water was on July 2, 1979.

Since July 1, lakhs of devotees converged daily on Kancheepuram to have the 'darshan' of Athi Varadar.

