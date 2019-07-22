Sawan 2019: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to observe the first Monday of 'sawan' month

Image Source : INDIA TV Sawan 2019

Sawan month, which began from July 17 this year, is considered the favourite of Lord Shiva devotees. Sawan is the fifth month of Hindu lunar calendar, which is considered very auspicious for the devotees of Lord Shiva. The Sawan month would conclude on August 15, with its last fasting Monday on August 12, 2019.

Kanpur: Devotees have gathered in large number to offer prayers at Anandeshwar Shiv Temple of Kanpur on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. pic.twitter.com/9gBiCgslga — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 22, 2019

During the auspicious month of Sawan, people throng various temples of Lord Shiva. Some observe fast and seek the blessings of Baba Bhole Nath. Tight security is witnessed across various Shivalayas across the country during special prayers, Aartis and Abhishekam.

Hundreds of devotees on Monday gathered at Gauri Shankar Temple at Delhi's Chandni Chowk, to offer prayers on the first fasting Monday of 'Sawan' month.

Delhi: Visuals from Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk, where devotees have gathered to offer prayers on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. pic.twitter.com/lDob81MDN2 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

Kanwariyas took a holy dip in River Ganga in Haridwar, Uttarakhand during the wee hours. Also, a special Bhasmaarti was done by the priests at the Ujjian's Mahakaal temple, as devotees thronged the Jyotirlinga.

#WATCH: Prayers offered at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/GtMQYJlhAV — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple in Deoghar is another popular site where a large number of devotees offer prayers on the first Monday of 'Sawan' month.

#Jharkhand: Devotees in large numbers visit Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple in Deoghar to offer prayers on the first Monday of 'Sawan' month. pic.twitter.com/z8fnOBrEtp — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

According to the Hindu calendar, the Sawan month has not yet begun for southern and western states. Since the southern and the western states follow the Amavasyant lunar calendar, the lunar month in Northern states of India starts 15 days prior.

Meanwhile, in states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the Shravan Maas or the Sawan month will begin on August 2 and these states will observe first Shravan Somwar on August 5. Shravan in these states will end on August 30.

ALSO READ | Hindu priest attacked near temple in New York, accused arrested

ALSO READ | Shivraj hits out at Kamal Nath-government over proposed Sita temple in Sri Lanka

ALSO READ | Three dead bodies amid rumour of a hidden temple treasure leave Andhra village in panic

WATCH: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to observe the first Monday of 'sawan' month