The curious case of Lalu Yadav's age, courtesy Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap

Misa Bharti, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, has often refuted reports of any feud between her brothers -- Tej Pratap and Tejashwi.

And, we believe her.

But we cannot help if the social media gives us reason enough to doubt the harmony in the family.

There seems to be a growing dispute within the family...and it is grosser than any property feud.

The issue is over Lalu Prasad Yadav's age... Yes, you read that right! AGE!

Age, the Oxford Dictionary says, is the length of time that a person has lived or a thing has existed.

Now, Lalu Yadav has persisted in the Indian politics, and more than that in the Indian memory, for ages... But his biological age is reported to be 71 by many media houses.

Wikipedia says he was born on June 11, 1948 that makes his age 71.

Even his son Tej Pratap maintains he is 71.

On the occasion of his birthday, Tej Pratap took to Twitter and wished his father.

But the former Bihar chief minister's wife begs to differ.

Rabri Devi, a former Bihar chief minister herself, wished her husband and said it was his 72nd 'avataran divas'. In English, it roughly translates to the 72nd anniversary of the day he descended on planet earth.

Ahem!

Heavy!

But what is Lalu Yadav's real age? Is it 71 as Tej Pratap says? Or 72?

Oh no!

Or are the reports about the family feud true?

What is it???

The nation wants to know!

Whatever his age is, IndiaTVNews.com wishes the one-of-a-kind Lalu Prasad Yadav a very happy birthday. May God give him good health.