Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. L.K. Advani to visit Shimla

L.K. Advani to visit Shimla

BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani will be visiting the Himachal Pradesh capital for a weeklong sojourn this week, officials said on Wednesday.

IANS IANS
Shimla Published on: June 19, 2019 22:10 IST
BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani
Image Source : PTI

BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani

BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani will be visiting the Himachal Pradesh capital for a weeklong sojourn this week, officials said on Wednesday.

Advani will be in Shimla from June 22 to 28 and will be staying in the newly built ITC Hotel in Mashobra, some 10 km from here, a government official told IANS.

Related Stories

He will reach Shimla by a state government helicopter from New Delhi on June 22 and will be accorded welcome by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his cabinet colleagues on arrival.

After his brief halt at Raj Bhawan, he will proceed to Mashobra. He will be accompanied by his daughter and other family members.

ALSO READ: This is historic mandate, all those who participated in elections are delighted: LK Advani on BJP's massive victory

Write a comment

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryChhattisgarh: constable kills two colleagues at CAF camp