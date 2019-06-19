L.K. Advani to visit Shimla

Image Source : PTI BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani

BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani will be visiting the Himachal Pradesh capital for a weeklong sojourn this week, officials said on Wednesday.

Advani will be in Shimla from June 22 to 28 and will be staying in the newly built ITC Hotel in Mashobra, some 10 km from here, a government official told IANS.

He will reach Shimla by a state government helicopter from New Delhi on June 22 and will be accorded welcome by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his cabinet colleagues on arrival.

After his brief halt at Raj Bhawan, he will proceed to Mashobra. He will be accompanied by his daughter and other family members.