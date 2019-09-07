Image Source : PTI KMRCL starts distribution of compensation cheques

Authorities of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) on Saturday started the distribution of cheques to compensate the affected families whose houses have been damaged by tunneling work at Bowbazar area for its east west corridor.

Cheques of Rs five lakh were handed over 19 affected families in the first phase, KMRCL official said.

The buildings have developed cracks and several of them collapsed and the affected families have been put up in nearby hotels by the authorities.

"We have distributed compensation cheques to 19 families after conducting all kinds of verification and due certification by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC)", the official said.

"So far 65 to 70 families have been affected and around 64 to 65 buildings have been affected as per the latest count," he said.

He said that from Monday the compensation money would be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the affected families by NEFT/RTGS.

On August 31 the tunnel boring machine used by KMRCL for underground excavation for the east-west corridor hit an acquifer resulting in water and silt to gush out causing

flooding and cave-ins.

KMRCL had suspended the tunnelling work after the incident happened.

