BLA claims it killed over 30 Pakistani security personnel in attack on Gwadar Coast Guard camp in Balochistan

New Delhi:

A Pakistan Coast Guard camp in the Panwan area of Jiwani, located in Balochistan's Gwadar district, came under a major attack on Friday evening. The banned separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), later claimed responsibility for the assault, alleging that more than 30 Coast Guard personnel were killed and several others were injured. There has been no official confirmation from Pakistan's military or government regarding the claimed casualties.

According to a statement released by the BLA, the attack was carried out by its suicide unit, the Majeed Brigade. The group claimed that a bomber, identified as Ataullah Baloch alias Ajmal, drove an explosives-filled Mazda truck into the heavily fortified Coast Guard camp at around 6:32 pm local time, triggering a massive explosion.\

The BLA alleged that the blast destroyed a large part of the camp, reducing the fortress-like facility to rubble.

Videos released after the attack

The group's media wing, Hakkal, also released a 43-second video that it claimed shows the truck entering the camp moments before the explosion. Additional videos shared by the organisation allegedly show extensive damage to the facility. However, the authenticity of these videos has not been independently verified.

The BLA further claimed that immediately after the explosion, its armed unit, known as the Fateh Squad, launched a coordinated attack on the damaged camp from multiple directions. According to the group's statement, its fighters engaged surviving Coast Guard personnel in close combat and claimed to have killed more than 30 security personnel during the operation.

The outfit also alleged that the death toll could rise as several personnel were reportedly trapped under the debris or suffered serious injuries. Despite the BLA's claims, Pakistan's military and government have not issued an official statement confirming the number of casualties, injuries or the extent of the damage.

As of now, the claims made by the separatist group remain unverified.

BLA vows to continue armed campaign

In its statement, the BLA said it would continue carrying out armed attacks against Pakistani security forces until what it described as the "complete independence of Balochistan."

The group added that it plans to release more details about the operation through its official channels in the coming days.

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