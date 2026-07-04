Trump-Netanyahu meeting soon? Here's what the two leaders discussed during their phone call

New Delhi:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump are set to meet in the United States soon after the two leaders held a phone conversation on Friday, according to a statement released by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO). While the PMO confirmed that both leaders agreed to hold talks in the US, it did not reveal the date or location of the meeting.

During the call, Netanyahu congratulated Trump on the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. He also highlighted the close relationship between the two countries, saying Israel deeply values its strong partnership with America.

According to the PMO, Netanyahu said that the United States continues to play a key role in safeguarding freedom around the world, while reaffirming the importance of the longstanding alliance between the two nations.

Meeting comes after public differences

The planned meeting is significant as it comes shortly after Trump publicly criticised Netanyahu over concerns that Israel's military actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon could complicate ongoing diplomatic efforts with Iran.

Despite the recent differences, both leaders have now agreed to meet in person, signalling a fresh round of discussions on key regional issues.

Iran talks continue to move forward

The development also coincides with progress in the ongoing US-Iran discussions. According to Qatar's Foreign Ministry, separate meetings were held in Doha on July 1 with representatives from the United States, Iran and Pakistan, where negotiators reported "positive progress" on issues linked to a proposed 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Officials said all sides agreed to continue negotiations, with the next round of talks expected to take place after the funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader.

Israel stands firm on Hezbollah operations

Meanwhile, Israel has reiterated that it will continue military operations against Hezbollah despite the existing ceasefire arrangement with Lebanon. Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel said Hezbollah continues to pose a direct security threat and argued that lasting stability in Lebanon would only be possible once the Iran-backed group's military capabilities are dismantled.

She maintained that Israel would continue taking action as long as Hezbollah keeps targeting Israeli territory, adding that weakening the group's military strength is in the interest of both Israel and Lebanon.

Also Read: Did Israel try to sabotage US-Iran peace talks? Report claims fighter jets intended to kill Araghchi, Ghalibaf