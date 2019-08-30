Indian, Pak officials to meet over Kartarpur corridor today

The Kartarpur gurdwara, located on the bank of river Ravi in Pakistan, is about 4 km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district, and about 120 km northeast of Lahore.

Indian and Pakistani officials are set to meet on Friday to discuss the Kartarpur Corridor project -- despite the escalating tensions over Kashmir and abrogation of Article 370.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammed Faisal said that both sides would hold a technical meeting at Zero Point on the border on Friday.

"India concurred with Pakistan's proposal, and the technical meeting on Kartarpur Sahib corridor is being held on August 30 at Zero Point," Faisal said at a briefing, on Thursday.

"Pakistan remains committed to completing and inaugurating the Kartarpur Sahib corridor as announced by our Prime Minister," he added.

Pakistan has said that it would go ahead with the cross-border Kartarpur Corridor project, to be opened in November for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Guru Nanak had lived there for 18 years until his death in 1539.

India-Pakistan ties have nosedived after New Delhi revoked special status to Kashmir earlier this month.

Pakistan, which has termed it as an act of "annexation", has snapped trade ties as well as people-to-people connect with India and also asked the Indian envoy to return.

(with inputs from IANS)