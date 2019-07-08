Karnataka crisis Live Updates: Kumaraswamy meets Ramalinga Reddy; Deputy CM Parameshwara offers to resign

Political crisis in Karnataka continues

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy returned to Bengaluru after a week-long private visit to the US, late on Sunday. As the political turmoil in the state continues, the chief minister held parleys with the ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leaders on the party's three MLAs resigning along with nine Congress rebels on Saturday. The resignations of 13 MLAs have led to a crisis of survival for the state's Congress-Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) coalition government.

Here are the Live Updates:

10:14 am: Karnataka Congress Legislature Party leader Siddharamaiah and Ministers UT Khader, Shivashankara Reddy, Venkataramanappa, Jayamala, MB Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, Rajshekar Patil, Rajshekar Patil, DK Shivakumar reach Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's Bengalaru residence for breakfast

09:15 am: I've called a breakfast meeting of all Congress ministers, to discuss the present political developments and the fallout. We know what BJP is trying to do. If need be, all of us may resign and then accommodate the MLAs, says Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara

08:30 am: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and rebel Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy hold meeting at an undisclosed location in Bengaluru

On Monday, Kumaraswamy will hold talks with Congress leaders, including its state in-charge K.C. Venugopal, legislature party leader Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and state unit president Dinesh Gundu Rao to resolve the crisis threatening the year-old coalition government.

Though Deve Gowda advised Kumaraswamy to wait for Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar's decision on the resignations, others want him to call the party rebels back from Mumbai and ask them to withdraw their resignations before the Speaker acts on them.

