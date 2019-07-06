I have faith that MLAs will stay with us and support party: Mallikarjun Kharge on Karnataka crisis

Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Commenting on Karnataka crisis, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said he has faith that MLAs will "stay with us".

"Many of the MLAs who want to leave Congress have been associated with the party for a long time. I've faith that they'll stay with us & support the party. I'm going to Bengaluru. I'll make further comments after looking at the ground situation there," ANI quoted Mallikarjun Kharge as saying on Saturday.

Senior Congress leader and coalition coordination committee chief Siddaramaiah on Saturday stressed that the government in Karnataka would continue. His comments came after a flurry of resignations by the ruling combine MLAs.

Meanwhile, the BJP said it had nothing to do with the resignations.

State BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa said his party would take "appropriate decision at the appropriate time."

Asked if BJP, the single largest party, would make any move to stake a claim before the Governor, Yeddyurappa said "We will not do such things. We will wait and watch the developments that are unfolding," he said.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Crisis | We've resigned voluntarily, not influenced by any 'Operation Kamala': JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath

Karnataka crisis: Here’s what we know so far

Putting a question mark over the government's survival, 14 MLAs of the ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka have submitted their resignation to the Speaker.

"Fourteen MLAs from Congress and JD(S), including Anand Singh, have submitted resignation from the Assembly to the Speaker...we also brought to matter to the notice of governor," JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath told reporters after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Singh submitted his resignation to the Speaker earlier this week.

JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda said the ball was in the Speakers court.

JD(S) leader and former PM HD Deve Gowda on Congress-JD(S) MLAs submitting their resignations: I'm not going to react anything, I have not spoken anything to anybody. I'm only holding my party workers meeting just to prepare ourselves for for the corporation polls. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/gCaQq23Baj — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

Amid the political turmoil, Siddaramaiah said AICC general secretary Venugopal would arrive to hold talks with leaders.

"Nothing will happen..Venugopal (AICC General Secretary) will come (to Bengaluru)..nothing will happen, the government will continue," Siddaramaiah said.

"How it (government) will be unstable? The resignation has to get accepted right? It has not been accepted yet. Siddaramaiah, who is also the CLP leader said, he will speak to MLAs. "We are trying to contact them.."

Trying to find a solution to the crisis, Minister and Congress troubleshooter D K Shivakumar held talks with four Congress MLAs Ramalinga Reddy, ST Somashekhar, Byrati Basavaraj and Muniratna.

DK Shivakumar Karnataka Minister on reports that he tore the resignation letters of some of the MLAs: Why should I not? Let them file a complaint, if they want to put me behind the bars, I'm ready. I have taken a very big risk. pic.twitter.com/8ZCBAuocoR — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

Congress sources said Shivakumar tried to persuade Ramalinga Reddy and bring the situation under control but the talks failed.

Randeep Surjewala, Congress: A new symbol of horse trading politics has emerged in the country, MODI - Mischievously Orchestrated Defections in India. pic.twitter.com/JqzLi9tFf6 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress In-charge, K.C Venugopal arrives at Karnataka Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah's residence. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/te7TPP4Mbz — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

BS Yeddyurappa, BJP: Me & my party have nothing to do with developments in other rival parties. I heard through media that Congress-JDS legislators have resigned from their Karnataka Assembly seats. I'm categorically reiterating that BJP has absolutely no say on the issue. pic.twitter.com/5roZgOirEQ — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

WATCH VIDEO: A new symbol of horse trading politics has emerged in the country:Randeep Surjewala, Congress



(With inputs from agencies)