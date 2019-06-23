Sunday, June 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Junior doctor commits suicide in Banaras Hindu University

Junior doctor commits suicide in Banaras Hindu University

A two-page suicide note was found inside her hostel room in which she mentioned that she was frustrated with her tuberculosis ailment, SHO of Lanka police station Bharat Bhusan said.

PTI PTI
Varanasi Published on: June 23, 2019 20:06 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : PTI

Representational Image

A medical student of the Banaras Hindu University committed suicide on Sunday by hanging herself from the ceiling of her hostel room on the campus in Vara, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Manisha Kumari, a native of Jamui in Bihar and junior doctor of the ophthalmology department of the Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, they added.

Related Stories

A two-page suicide note was found inside her hostel room in which she mentioned that she was frustrated with her tuberculosis ailment, SHO of Lanka police station Bharat Bhusan said.

Her parents have been informed about the incident and the body has been sent for an autopsy, Bhusan said, adding that further probe into the matter was on. 

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous Story'Non-Gandhi' can be Congress chief, but Gandhi family must remain active in party: Mani Shankar Aiyar Next StoryIndian Navy hunted for missing Pak submarine for 21 days post Balakot strikes  