Jharkhand: Muslim man thrashed by mob on suspicion of theft; forced to chant 'Jai Shree Ram', dies

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Shams Tabrez Ansari

A Muslim man was thrashed by a mob on Tuesday over suspicion of theft in Jharkhand. On Saturday, the victim identified as Shams Tabrez Ansari succumbed to injuries, four days after the assault.

According to reports, the man was accused of stealing a motorcycle. The incident took place in Dhatkidih village of Jharkhand’s Seraikela Kharsawan district where he was caught by the mob on Tuesday. Later, he was tied to a pole and assaulted for more than seven hours, says media reports.

He was also forced to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' by the mob, his family alleged. On Wednesday morning, he was handed over to police after he fell unconscious.

A video of the incident which has gone viral on social media, shows the mob beating Ansari. While he is seen chanting and pleading with the mob to stop the assault.

Ansari was in Judicial custody for theft when he complained of ill-health and was rushed to Sadar Hospital on Saturday morning. Later he was shifted to Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur, where he was declared brought dead.

According to Indian Express, Sadar Hospital Civil Surgeon A N Dey said Ansari could have died of a “heart attack or blockage”. He also added that the exact cause would be ascertained after post-mortem.

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted about the incident. "This is the pattern with almost all lynchings. First, a Muslim is murdered by cow lovers. Then the most ridiculous excuses begin: a 'suspicion' of beef possession, theft, smuggling & love jihad So much for sabka vishwas when we can be killed over mere 'suspicions'," he said.

A case was registered against Ansari under IPC Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or housebreaking by night), 380 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and others.