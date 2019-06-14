Friday, June 14, 2019
     
Jaya Prada seeks disqualification of Samjwadi Party MP Azam Khan; hearing soon

In her petition, Jaya Prada has said that he is holding an office of profit as chancellor of the Jauhar University and cannot assume the membership of Lok Sabha.

Lucknow Published on: June 14, 2019 13:44 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaya Prada has challenged the election of Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan to the Lok Sabha in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

She has said that the election of Azam Khan from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat should be cancelled and she should be declared elected.

The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing soon.

