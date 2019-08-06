Image Source : ANI Ladakh has struggled for bifurcation, 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai,' says Jamyang Tsering

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Tuesday welcomed the bifurcation of the border state during the Article 370 debate and asserted that the only impact of the revocation will be on "two families" who would lose their livelihood.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Tsering said, "What will be lost with this decision? Sirf do pariwar rozi-roti khoyenge aur Kashmir ka bhavishya ujjwal hone wala hai (Only two families will lose their bread and butter, but the future of entire residents of Kashmir will shine)"

Highlighting how revoking Article 370 is a historic as well as a bold decision, Tsering further said that people of Ladakh, as well as Jammu and Kashmir, can truly prosper now. "What will be lost with this decision? Sirf do pariwar rozi-roti khoyenge (Only two families will lose their livelihood). The future of Kashmir is all set to get bright," he added.

Claiming that the J&K government has been discriminating against Ladakh, Namgyal said the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council had in 2011 rejected the flag of the border state. For the first time, the aspirations and sentiments of Ladakh are being heard, said Namgyal amid huge applause.

"UPA gave Kashmir a central University in 2011, Jammu fought and took a central university. I was a Student Union leader. We demanded for a central universityin Ladakh, but we didn't get any. PM Modi Ji recently gave us a university, 'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai'," he added.

Namgyal recounted how Ladakh has been fighting for an Union Territory status for the last 71 years and noted how the region never wanted to be a part of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to praise Jamyang Tsering's "outstanding" and a "must hear" speech in the Lok Sabha.

"My young friend, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who is @MPLadakh delivered an outstanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on J&K. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear!," PM Modi wrote.

My young friend, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who is @MPLadakh delivered an outstanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on J&K. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear! https://t.co/XN8dGcTwx6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

WATCH VIDEO:

Who is Jamyang Tsering Namgyal:

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal is the Member of Parliament from Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency.

Namgyal was elected, on 9 November 2018, to be the youngest and 8th Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh.

Before plunging into politics, he served All Ladakh Student Association, Jammu, in various capacities and as President from 2011-12.

After joining politics as member of BJP, Leh, he served as Private Secretary to the Member of Parliament from Ladakh Shri Thupstan Chhewang.

He contested the election of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh in 2015 from Martselang Constituency. He won with record margin to be elected as Councillor in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council leh Leh.

Later after resignation of Dorjay Motup from the post of Chief Executive Councillor, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was elected as 8th Chief Executive Councillor to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh.

BJP has fielded JTN from Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency on 29, March, 2019 in the ongoing Elections to the Lok Sabha or House of the People of Indian Parliament.

The voting for which took place on 6 May 2019, the counting is on 23 May 2019. He was elected at 17th Lok Sabha, representing Ladakh constituency. He is one of the 3 members from BJP in Jammu and Kashmir for the 17th Lok Sabha.

ALSO READ | Will challenge revoking of Article 370 in court: Farooq Abdullah cries on camera