Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants killed during encounter with security forces in Shopian

The exact identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained. The operation is underway.

New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2019 8:13 IST
Image Source : PTI

Two terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian Tuesday. The gunfight was reported from Awneera village of the district, police said. 

Security forces had received information about the presence of militants in the area after which the encounter broke out.

"Security forces started a cordon and search operation in Awneera village of Shopian district yesterday evening following information about some militants hiding there," police sources said.

"When challenged today morning, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering an encounter in which one militant has been killed.

"The exact identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained. The operation is underway," they added.

Earlier on Saturday, one militant was killed during an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

According to the sources, the slain militant was identified as Iqbal Ahmad of Panzath and was believed to be associated with the JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammad) terrorist organisation. 

