Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter between terrorists, security forces in Anantnag; three militants believed to be trapped

Encounter between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district early Monday. The gunfight was reported from Achabal in the district.

According to sources, the security forces had received information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Gunshots were heard during the search operation in South Kashmir's Badoora, where two to three militants are still believed to be trapped.

The area has been cordoned off.

Earlier on Sunday, three civilians including an 11-year-old girl were injured when the Pakistan Army shelled villages and forward posts during ceasefire violation along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

In the firing and shelling, Maryam Bi, the minor girl, was injured in Kanote forward village and Razia and porter Akbar were injured in Shahpur forward village, the officials said.

