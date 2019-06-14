Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter between terrorists, security forces underway in Pulwama

Image Source : PTI Encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Friday. The gunfight was reported from Braw Bandina area of the district.

The security forces had received information about the presence of militants in the area after which the gunfight began.

More details are awaited.

Two terrorists believed to be from Jaish-e-Mohammed group, struck in a busy road in Anantnag district of South Kashmir earlier on Wednesday killing five CRPF personnel and injuring three others.

The incident took place in the afternoon when motorcycle-borne terrorists fired at a CRPF patrol party at Khanabal-Pahalgham stretch, famously known as KP Road, killing one personnel on the spot and wounding few others, they said.

A joint team of the bravo company of CRPF's 116th battalion and state police were deployed for a picket duty in the area when the attack took place.

The patrolling party of the CRPF fought the terrorists and lost its five personnel while the injured were evacuated to 92 Base hospital, they said.

Immediately additional forces, led by Station House Officer of Saddar police station in Anantnag Arshad Ahmed, reached the encounter spot but had to face indiscriminate firing from the terrorists who also hurled grenades at them.

