Minor Muslim boy in Uttar Pradesh set ablaze after he refuses to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Image Source : PTI Minor boy in Uttar Pradesh set on fire after he refuses to chant Jai Shri Ram

In yet another incident of violence over chanting Jai Shri Ram, a minor Muslim boy was set ablaze by 4 people in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported from Chandauli district in the state after a 15-year-old boy was allegedly forced to chant Jai Shri Ram.

The boy was admitted to Kashi's Kabir Chaura hospital where he is being treated for his burns. According to the hospital, the boy is in a critical condition and has received 60 per cent burns.

According to the police, the minor boy was set ablaze after he refused to chant Jai Shri Ram. He gave this statement on the hospital's camera.

The police, however, have also stated that the statement given by the boy is contradictory.

According to the police, the case involves suspicion as the teenager had already received burn injuries when he reached his home.

A probe into the matter is underway.

Earlier, last week, a Muslim hawker was allegedly beaten up and was forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in West Bengal's Asansol, following which authorities had suspended internet services and stepped up security.

Fake videos and photographs of Hindu-Muslim riots were being circulated on the social media to vitiate the atmosphere, police had said over the incident, adding they have increased vigil to avoid any untoward incident.

Also Read | Muslims can say 'Jai Shri Ram': Assam BJP leader

Also Read | 'Jai Shri Ram': A rallying call of Hindu mobilisation, gains prominence in Bengal politics

Video: Jharkhand minister asks Muslim MLA to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'​