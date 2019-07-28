Muslims can say 'Jai Shri Ram': Assam BJP leader

There was no restriction in Islam to say "Jai Shri Ram", said Sayed Mominul Awal, spokesman of the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), here on Sunday.

"Muslims can say 'Jai Shri Ram'. Ram was a king for which we talk about Ram Rajya. Ram was an epoch-maker. There can't be any restriction on saying 'Jai Shri Ram'," said Awal, the Assam Minority Development Board Chairman.

The statement assumes significance as there have been reports of miscreants forcing Muslims to say 'Jai Shri Ram' in different parts of the country, including Assam.

"People following Islam could also cheer for Jesus Christ, Hanuman and Sankarguru (Srimanta Sankardeva) as they were epoch-makers. Cheering for great people can never be a religious crime," said Awal.

A section of people were trying to create intolerance in the state by adding religious colour to saying of 'Jai Shri Ram' with an intention to destabilise the BJP government in Assam, he said and added,the BJP would again form the government in Assam in 2021.

Awal said those trying to add religious colour to the 'Jai Shri Ram' chant should fist study and acquire knowledge about the BJP.

Last month two incidents of miscreants forcing Muslims to say 'Jai Shri Ram' were witnessed in the Barpeta district of Assam.

