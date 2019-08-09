Image Source : PTI Question on 'Jai Shri Ram' in Bengal school exam spark row

Questions related to 'Jai Shri Ram' chant and West Bengal government's move to refund 'cut-money' in a school exam paper have triggered protests in the state.

Class 10 students appearing for the Bangla language examination at Akna Union High School in Hooghly on Monday were asked to write a newspaper report on how the 'Jai Shri Ram' chant was spreading unrest in society, and how the West Bengal government's decision to refund 'cut-money' was a brave move.

BJP activists protested and demanded the arrest of Subhashish Ghosh, the teacher who had set the question paper alleging that he "tried to instill his ideas of divisive politics in the minds of young students".

"The teacher has attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by alleging that the 'Jai Shri Ram chant' is spreading unrest in the society. Also, Mamata Banerjee spoke about cut-money as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and it has no connection with the Bengal government," said Supriyo Basu, a local BJP leader.

"We are admitting that there is an anomaly in the question paper. The teacher gave the topics unintentionally, without realising that it would hurt sentiments. He has apologised for his mistake," said Rohit Pyne, the school headmaster.

"The teacher's fate will be decided at the school's governing body meeting soon," he added.

