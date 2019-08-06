Jaan de denge iske liye: Amit Shah's fiery speech on Kashmir in Lok Sabha | VIDEO

Jaan de denge iske liye: Amit Shah's fiery speech on Kashmir in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday delivered a fiery speech as he moved a resolution revoking Article 370 in the Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha on Monday gave nod to the bill that scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Just as the Lok Sabha proceedings began on Tuesday, Shah rose up to move the resolution against Article 370. Immediately after, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury trained his guns on the Home Minister and alleged violation of rules.

"I don't think you are thinking about PoK, you violated all rules and converted a state into a Union Territory overnight," the Congress MP said.

"You say that it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN, is that an internal matter? We signed Shimla Agreement & Lahore Declaration, was that an internal matter or bilateral. S Jaishankar told Mike Pompeo a few days before that Kashmir is a bilateral matter, so don't interfere in it. Can J&K still be an internal matter? We want to know. Entire Congress party wants to be enlightened by you,' he added.

Shah, in his response, said: "Aggressive hone ki baat karte ho? Aap bol rahe ho PoK Kashmir ka hissa nahi hai? Jaan de denge iskey liye!"

During his speech, Shah asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. He also stressed that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin stand included whenever he mentions Jammu and Kashmir.

WATCH VIDEO: Amit Shah's fiery speech on Kashmir in Lok Sabha