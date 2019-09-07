ISRO's achievement on Chandrayaan-2 made India proud: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the ISRO's attempts in getting the Chandrayaan-2 close to the moon's surface has made every Indian proud.

"ISRO's achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud," Shah tweeted, minutes after the lander Vikram lost communication when it was just 2.1 km away from making a soft landing on the Moon's South Pole.

"India stands with our committed and hard-working scientists at ISRO."

"My best wishes for future endeavours," he tweeted.