Inputs on terror threats regularly shared with states

Intelligence inputs on terror threats are regularly shared with the states concerned, parliament was told on Tuesday.

The information was given by Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy, in a written reply, to Congress member from Kerala, Anto Antony who has asked if the government issued notice to the Kerala and Lakshadweep regarding threat from Islamic State (IS) terrorists immediately after the attack in Sri Lanka.

"Intelligence inputs on terror threats are regularly shared with state governments/agencies concerned with advice to take appropriate measures and sensitize their field formations to prevent any untoward incident," he said.

To Antony's question if government intends to enhance the security of coastal areas in view of the Sri Lankan attack, Reddy said: "All coastal states/UTs are advised regularly to enhance surveillance and patrolling along the coastline, in view of the threat perception."

On whether the government has any information regarding the number of Indians who joined IS, the Minister said: "Some instances of individuals from different states having joined IS have come to the notice of Central and state security agencies. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the States Police have registered cases against IS members/sympathizers and have arrested 155 accused so far all over the country."

Reddy said that the IS has been declared a terrorist organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law," he added.