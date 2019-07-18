Image Source : FILE\ PTI Indian Military Academy to train UAE army officers, soldiers.

Spear-heading India's outreach to the Middle East in defence cooperation, the Indian Military Academy (IMA) will train the United Arab Emirates (UAE) troopers.

As part of the programme a 20-member UAE contingent reached the IMA on Wednesday, IMA spokesman Lt Col Amit Dagar said on Thursday.

The 7-week training, between July 18 and August 31, would involve various drills, the bedrock of discipline in the armed forces, Lt Col Dagar said.

The army has been facilitating this kind of training engagements with a large number of militaries. However, this is the first time that the UAE officers and soldiers will be trained at the IMA.

The interaction among troopers would go a long way in enhancing the relations between the two countries, the spokesman said. The UAE had participated in the 2017 Republic Day parade as a leading contingent, he added.

ALSO READ | Any misadventure by Pakistan Army will be repelled with punitive response: Army chief Bipin Rawat

ALSO READ | Kargil war: First physical evidence of Pak Army presence came on June 13, says ex-officer

ALSO READ | IAF broke will of Pakistan Army during Kargil war: ex-officers