Indian farmer borrows 20, 000 rupees from wife for Dubai lottery, wins 28 crore

In a mind-blowing incident, an Indian farmer who borrowed money from his wife and flew for Dubai in a search of a job, returned home with Rs 28 crore. According to the report, the man identified as Vilas Rikkala, who hails from Telangana, was the winner of the Dh15 million ($4.08 million) Big Ticket raffle, the Gulf News reported.

Rikkala bought lottery tickets with the money he borrowed from his wife and ended up winning over $4 million in the raffle on Saturday. He is presently in Hyderabad. Rikkala left the UAE 45 days ago at the end of his failed effort to find a job in Dubai.

After his job efforts failed, he borrowed Rs. 20,000 from his wife and gave the money to his friend Ravi, who works in Abu Dhabi. Ravi bought three tickets under Vilas's name. On Saturday, he was informed that he has won the huge prize money.

“My wife, Padma, is the reason for the celebration,” Rikkala was quoted as saying by the report.

According to the report, Rikkala and his wife do farm jobs in India and their annual earnings from tilling rice fields amount to about Rs 3,00,000 (USD 4,306).

Rikkala had previously lived in Dubai and worked as a driver. An inhabitant of Jakranpalli village in Nizamabad district, Rikkala has two daughters. He has been buying raffle tickets in the UAE for two years, including the Dubai Shopping Festival raffle tickets while he worked in the UAE.

