Wreckage of missing IAF AN-32 found in Arunachal Pradesh, fate of 13 onboard unknown

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
Wreckage of the missing jet has been spotted at a remote location in Arunachal Pradesh. 13 people were onboard the fateful IAF jet on June 3 when it went missing.

Jorhat Updated on: June 11, 2019 21:51 IST
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday said it had spotted the wreckage of an AN-32 aircraft which went missing with 13 people on board on June 3 in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a statement on Twitter, IAF said that the efforts are now on to establish the status of occupants and establish survivors. 

Earlier on June 9, the Indian Air Force Saturday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone providing information about its location.

Commenting on the development, a Shillong-based spokesperson of the IAF said, "While the search for the missing aircraft is on, Air Marshal RD Mathur, AOC-in-C of Eastern Air Command, has announced a cash award of Rs 5 Lakh for person(s) or group who provide credible information leading to finding of the aircraft."

On June 3, the Russian-origin An-32 trasnporter took off from Assam's Jorhat at 12.27 p.m. for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district bordering China. The aircraft lost contact with the ground staff at 1.30 p.m.

