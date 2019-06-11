Wreckage of missing IAF AN-32 found in Arunachal Pradesh, fate of 13 onboard unknown

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday said it had spotted the wreckage of an AN-32 aircraft which went missing with 13 people on board on June 3 in Arunachal Pradesh.

The wreckage of the missing #An32 was spotted today 16 Kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft by the #IAF Mi-17 Helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone.. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 11, 2019

In a statement on Twitter, IAF said that the efforts are now on to establish the status of occupants and establish survivors.

Earlier on June 9, the Indian Air Force Saturday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone providing information about its location.

Commenting on the development, a Shillong-based spokesperson of the IAF said, "While the search for the missing aircraft is on, Air Marshal RD Mathur, AOC-in-C of Eastern Air Command, has announced a cash award of Rs 5 Lakh for person(s) or group who provide credible information leading to finding of the aircraft."

On June 3, the Russian-origin An-32 trasnporter took off from Assam's Jorhat at 12.27 p.m. for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district bordering China. The aircraft lost contact with the ground staff at 1.30 p.m.