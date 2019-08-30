Hyderabad: Alert RPF constable saves passenger's life, pulls him from falling under moving train | Watch

An on-duty constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a passenger's life, who got stuck in-between a moving train and platform at Hyderabad's Nampally railway station on Thursday. A 45-year-old passenger had fallen into the gap between the platform and a moving train when alert constable Vikul Kumar acted quickly and rescued him.

Hyderabad RPF inspector Janardhan Reddy told media that the incident occurred when Train 12759 Charminar Express from Chennai was entering Platform No. 5 at about 8 am on Thursday.

#WATCH Hyderabad: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saves a man from being pulled under a moving train at Nampally Railway Station. #Telangana (29.08.19) pic.twitter.com/IjHhFC0JAE — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019

“A passenger named T. Venkat Reddy, a 45-year-old businessman, while getting down from Coach S-4 of the moving train fell down and slipped between the platform and the train. He was about to come under the wheels of the train,” Janardhan Reddy told a reporter.

On seeing this, RPF constable Vikul Kumar immediately acted and rushed to the spot. He then pulled passenger Venkat Reddy out even as the train was moving.

“With his timely action, one life was saved. Venkat Reddy did not suffer injuries,” Janar-dhan Reddy said.

RPF Constable Vikul Kumar was congratulated by RPF IG Eshwar and Commissioner Ramakrishna for being alert and his switch response in saving the passenger's life.

