Home Minister Amit Shah meets Kashmiri delegation in Delhi

New Delhi Updated on: September 03, 2019 12:07 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met a Kashmiri delegation at the North Block here on Tuesday.

Twenty-two sarpanchs from Kashmir, who bravely contested the panchayat elections in spite of threat to their lives from terrorists, met Shah and other top officials of the Home Ministry.

Shah will be listening to all of them and hold talks to bring normalcy in the valley, sources said.

This is the first delegation from the Valley to meet the Home Minister after the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

