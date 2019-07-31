Wednesday, July 31, 2019
     
Haryana employee hires chopper to celebrate retirement

IANS
Faridabad Published on: July 31, 2019 19:01 IST
Image Source : PTI

An employee of the Haryana Education Department hired a helicopter to return to his home after retiring from service.

Kure Ram, who was a Class IV employee, booked the chopper for Rs 3.5 lakh to reach his residence in Sadpura village, 2 km away from the government school in Neemka in Faridabad district where he worked all his 40 years in service.

As Ram alighted from the helicopter at Sadpura on Tuesday, he got a rousing reception from villagers.

His brother and village sarpanch Shiv Kumar said it was the dream of Ram to hire the chopper on his retirement.

