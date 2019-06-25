Rape convict Ram Rahim may be denied parole he wanted for 'farming'

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Rape and murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim may find it tough to come out of jail on parole. He has applied for parole claiming that he wants to work in his farm and grow crops. The questionable excuse is being examined.

It has now come to light that in order to avail parole for farming, one needs to have farmland registered his own or his father's name. Land owned by Dera Sachcha Sauda, of which Ram Rahim is a head, is owned by a trust and not by him personally.

According to Conduct of Prisoners Act 1988, a prisoner can be granted parole in the event of,

Marriage ceremony in the family

Death in family

or to cultivate land owned by the prisoner or his/her father

Authorities are now trying to establish whether Gurmeet Ram Rahim owns land or not.

On Monday, reports surfaced that Haryana State Government had given a go-ahead for the parole of Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Sunaria Jail authorities have reportedly mentioned Ram Rahim's 'good behaviour'.

On Tuesday morning, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar refused to comment on Gurmeet Ram Rahim's parole.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had sought parole of 42 days for farming in fields in the headquarters of his sect in Haryana's Sirsa town.

Ram Rahim is serving a life term imprisonment in the murder case of a journalist and a 20-year sentence for the rape of two female followers.

