Haryana gives nod for jailed Dera chief Ram Rahim's parole citing 'good behaviour'

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been given a nod for parole after jail authorities cited 'good behaviour', reports said on Monday.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had sought parole of 42 days for farming in fields in the headquarters of his sect in Haryana's Sirsa town.

Ram Rahim is serving a life term imprisonment in the murder case of a journalist and a 20-year sentence for the rape of two female followers. The 51-year-old is currently lodged at Sunaria jail in Rohtak.

In August 2017, The self-styled godman was sentenced for 20 years in jail for raping two women.

A special CBI court in Panchkula this January also sentenced him and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago.

The 51-year-old is currently lodged at the high-security Sunaria jail in Rohtak. In the jail too, Ram Rahim spends most of his time growing vegetables and fruits and daily earns Rs 20 for eight hours for farming, which comes under the unskilled work category.

As per the jail superintendent, Ram Rahim's conduct in the jail is like a "disciplined inmate". His conviction on August 25, 2017, had led to violence in Panchkula and Sirsa, leaving 41 people dead and over 260 injured.

Ram Rahim was patronized by political leaders and parties of Punjab and Haryana for nearly two decades due to his ability to shift votes of his followers.