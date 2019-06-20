Govt making earnest efforts for conservation of forest, wildlife and environment: Kovind

Image Source : PTI Ram Nath Kovind, President of India

President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday said the central government is making earnest efforts for conservation of forests, wildlife, and the environment.

Addressing a joint session of Parliament, Kovind said to reduce the adverse effects of climate change, the government's proactive efforts have led to the formation of International Solar Alliance (ISA) through which India is significantly contributing to the advancement of solar energy in developing countries.

"Solar energy plays an important role in reducing the adverse effects of climate change and global warming. Proactive efforts of India have resulted in the formation of the ISA.

"Through this organization, India is contributing significantly to the development of solar energy in the developing countries of the world," he said.

Kovind said that in recent years, forest and tree cover increased by more than one per cent.

"The government is making earnest efforts for conservation of forests, wildlife and the environment. In recent years, forest and tree cover has increased by more than 1 per cent.

"During the last five years, protected areas in the country have also increased. In 2014, the number of protected areas in the country was 692, which has now gone up to 868," he said.

To address the challenges posed by air pollution, 'National Clean Air Programme’ has been started in 102 cities, he added.