Goa school defends forced 'haircuts' of Class X students

Thursday, August 01, 2019
     
Parents of Class X students at the Bhagwan Mahavir High School in Honda village of North Goa complained to the headmaster on Thursday after a teacher allegedly gave three students a forced "haircut" because of indiscipline earlier this week.

Panaji Published on: August 01, 2019 22:53 IST
Though school headmistress Sheetal Kadam defended teacher Sanjana Shetye, but also assured the parents that such action would not be allowed at the school.
 
"She is a good and hardworking teacher. I don't know how this incident occurred. We have government teachers who love students like a mother. Perhaps that's why she cut their hair," Kadam said.
 
Forced haircut could cause depression to three students because of the humiliation endured, the parents said. Last year, the school, located 50 km from Panaji, had achieved 100 per cent passing percentage in the Class X examinations.
 
Shetye said discipline was significant for all students, and especially those in Class X. At the recent parent-teacher meeting, Shetye said she had specifically stressed discipline for students in this academically crucial year.
 
"I had told the parents of the Class X students that the children must follow discipline, study and have manners," Shetye said.
 

