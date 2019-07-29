Image Source : FILE Goa airport casinos to be open to only air passengers: CM

Only airline passengers would have access to casinos at the upcoming Mopa international airport, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in the Assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a question by BJP legislator Wilfred D'Sa, Sawant said 232 acres of land at the airport had been earmarked for commercial development.

Apart from casinos, hotels of various categories, eco-adventure and wellness resorts, as well as a shopping plaza would be constructed at the airport, he said.

The statement comes at a time when the Goa government, under pressure from the civil society and the Opposition, is in the process of relocating six offshore casinos, parked in the Mandovi river.

Developed jointly by GMR and the Goa government, the airport in the North Goa district is expected to handle 30 million passengers. The first phase of the airport is expected to be complete in 2020.

