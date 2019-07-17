Goa crisis: Congress may approach court after 'proper study'

Wednesday, July 17, 2019
     
Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar on Wednesday said that the party may approach judiciary after "proper study" of the manner in which 10 MLAs defected from the party last week.  

Panaji Published on: July 17, 2019 13:45 IST
Image Source : FILE

Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar on Wednesday said that the party may approach judiciary after "proper study" of the manner in which 10 MLAs defected from the party last week.

Chodankar, who resigned in wake of the series of high profile resignations from Congress party office bearers, said that he would continue to work as state President because his resignation had not been accepted by the Congress national leadership.

"We are considering moving the Court after studying the issue," Chodankar told reporters at a press conference after he was asked how would the Congress respond to the defection of 10 of its 15 MLAs on July 7.

