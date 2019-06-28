Goa cops to face action if phone found switched off on holidays

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

Irked by police personnel switching off their officially-allotted mobile phones on holidays, Goa IGP Jaspal Singh on Friday warned of disciplinary action against those police officers whose phone are 'unreachable' on Sundays and gazetted holidays.

The directive issued by wireless message to all Superintendents of Police for dissemination to junior officers.

"Official mobile phones should not be switched off or diverted on Sundays and gazettes holidays," Singh's directive states, adding that officers who are unreachable would attract disciplinary proceedings.

