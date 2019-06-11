Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
Goa CM Pramod Sawant halts convoy to confront man dumping waste in river

IANS
Panaji Updated on: June 11, 2019 14:44 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday stopped his convoy at a North Goa bridge and censured a scooterist for throwing 'nirmalya' (flowers offered to God) into a river, and urged him to act as a responsible citizen and not pollute rivers.

In his tweet Sawant, also uploaded a photograph of him, advising the two-wheeler rider against throwing garbage into the Cumbharjua river.

"At least don't do it again," Sawant is heard telling the man in the brief video.

"Earlier today, while travelling over Gaundalim bridge, came across a citizen who was disposing of nirmalya in the river. I requested him to desist from doing so. As responsible citizens, we need to begin disposing waste properly and also educate and guide our fellow citizens to do so," Sawant said.

