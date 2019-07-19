Garib Rath Express will continue to run, no hike in fares: Railway Ministry

Image Source : PTI Garib Rath Express will continue to run, confirms Railway Ministry

According to a recent notification by the Railway Ministry, the fares of Garib Rath Express will not be hiked. Further, the Railway Ministry also said the Express train will continue to run as usual. The development was confirmed by Railways Minister Suresh Angadi.

Earlier, an update by the Railway Ministry had said the government was mulling phasing out Garib Rath Express with express trains.

According to what the sources had revealed, the Railway Ministry had also asked the authorities to halt the production of new coaches for Garib Rath Express. The Garib Rath trains will either be completely phased out or be converted into mail or express trains, they said.

Meanwhile, the services of Garib Rath have already been stopped on Kathgodam-Jammu and Kathgodam-Kanpur route by Mail or Express trains. This also implied that the train fare has been spiked.

Production of new coaches of the Garib Rath Express have already been stopped as per the government order, the Railways authorities had said.

To add to the Railway revenue, Garib Rath trains will be replaced by 3-AC express trains, sources had said.

As of now, 26 pair of Garib Rath trains are run by the Railways.

