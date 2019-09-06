Image Source : FILE New traffic rules: Fix potholes first, says Goa Congress

Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Friday urged the BJP-led coalition government in the state to defer the implementation of the newly amended Motor Vehicles Act, which prescribes high fines for traffic violations until the state's poor road conditions are addressed.

"I urge the Goa Chief Minister and Mauvin Godinho (Transport Minister) to defer implementation of new traffic rules as per the Motor Vehicle Act 2019, till basic infrastructure is made available for the public for safe, secured and smooth driving," Kamat tweeted on Friday.

Several states across India have begun implementation of the newly amended motor vehicles act, which penalises traffic offenders with an unprecedented quantum of fines.

Goa is expected to roll out the implementation of the act next week, after the ratification of rules.

"I am of the firm opinion that all those who use roads should strictly follow the rules. This can be achieved only when the movement becomes hassle-free and convenient. Sometimes obstructions force (drivers) to break rules," Kamat told reporters.

Goa's poor roads have been a subject of discussion this monsoon, with the Opposition criticising the state government for the lack of upkeep.

On Thursday, former state Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Subhash Velingkar slammed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for not repairing pothole-ridden roads and improving the poor electricity supply ahead of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

