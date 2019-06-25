Fire engulfs Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express after it hits Tower Car; 3 dead

Train accident

Howrah-Jagadalpur Samaleswari Express met with an accident between Singapur Road and Keutguda after hitting a tower car engaged in working in that section.

The impact was so big that the train's front guard-cum-luggage van and a coach got derailed.

The fire soon engulfed the engine and few bogeys after it hit with the tower car and later it was detached from the Samaleswari rake. Three Railway staff died in the accident.

All 148 passengers are safe. Firefighters were rushed to sight while rescue operations were on.

Initial reports suggest the train hit into a tower car that is used in repair work.