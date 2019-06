Image Source : ANI Fire at pesticide factory in Meerut

A pesticide factory engulfed in flames after a fire was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut early Saturday. The incident was reported from Mokhampur area of the city, where the fire at one factory spread to another.

At least 9 fire tenders were present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continued.

Cause of the fire could yet not be ascertained.

Information on any injuries or casualties was not available.