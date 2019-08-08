Father-son duo electrocuted after they come in contact with live wire in Bareilly

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Father, son die from electrocution

A father-son duo died from electrocution after they came into contact with a live wire while irrigating a field behind a power substation here, police said Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Saligram Maurya (50) and his son Bittu (18) were irrigating the field behind the power substation on the Aonla-Bareilly highway, they said.

The villagers alleged negligence on part of power substation employees, claiming that they had informed them to snap electricity line as there was some problem in supply, but they were asked to give a written application.

Angry villagers blocked the Aonla-Bareilly highway and created a traffic jam, demanding justice for the family of the deceased.

An FIR has been registered against power department executive engineer, junior engineer and other under India Penal Code's section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

A probe is underway.

ALSO READ: Daughter kills herself after her farmer father fails to pay B.Tech fees in Maharashtra

ALSO READ: Debt ridden farmer commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh

ALSO READ: 3 farmers drown, several others go missing after boat capsizes in UP's Bahraich