Debt ridden farmer commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Madhya Pradesh farmer commits suicide

A debt ridden farmer in Madhya Pradesh has committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train, police said.

Worried over repayment of loans, Govind Singh, 50, a resident of Chhapri in Sagar district, jumped before the train on Tuesday.

Rajkumar, a family member, said Singh had taken a loan of around Rs 5 lakh from two banks. He was worried as he was frequently receiving the loan repayment notice.

A probe into the incident has been ordered. An official said family dispute could also be the reason behind Singh's extreme step.

ALSO READ | Cheques related to hailstorm compensation given to farmers bounce in Uttarakhand’s Laksar

ALSO READ | 57-year-old farmer commits suicide in Banda

ALSO READ | PM-KISAN Yojana: Over 2.69 lakh farmers yet to get 1st tranche of promised money