Wednesday, July 24, 2019
     
  4. Debt ridden farmer commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh

Debt ridden farmer commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh

IANS IANS
Bhopal Published on: July 24, 2019 7:31 IST
A debt ridden farmer in Madhya Pradesh has committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train, police said.

Worried over repayment of loans, Govind Singh, 50, a resident of Chhapri in Sagar district, jumped before the train on Tuesday. 

Rajkumar, a family member, said Singh had taken a loan of around Rs 5 lakh from two banks. He was worried as he was frequently receiving the loan repayment notice. 

A probe into the incident has been ordered. An official said family dispute could also be the reason behind Singh's extreme step. 

