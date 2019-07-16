Cheques related to hailstorm compensation given to farmers bounce in Uttarakhand’s Laksar

Image Source : PTI Representational

In Uttarakhand’s Laksar city, cheques amounting to Rs 6 lakh given to farmers as hailstorm compensation bounced in the bank after the signature of tehsildar did not match.

Forget about getting the money, the bank deducted Rs 200 per cheque as the penalty. Farmers met Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sohan Singh and updated him about the development. The SDM has sought a report from the bank manager and the tehsildar.

Last year in Laksar city, due to a continuous hailstorm, farmers suffered heavy loses.

Recently, the administration had distributed the cheques. All these cheques are of HDFC bank's Laksar branch.

As compensation, farmers received between Rs 500 and Rs 2000. The SDM assured that after getting the report, appropriate action will be taken.

