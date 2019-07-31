6 of family killed in road accident on Pune-Bangalore National Highway in Maharashtra

Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE Family killed in road accident in Satara

At least 6 people were killed in a road accident on Pune-Bangalore National Highway. All the deceased were reported to be the members of the same family. The accident was reported near Kashil village in Maharashtra.

The driver of the vehicle had reportedly lost control of the car after which it collided with a tree. The driver and a minor girl were critically injured in the accident.

The deceased included 2 men, a 2-year-old boy and a minor girl.

The family belonged to Dharwad in Karnataka.

Inputs - Sachin Jadhav (Satara)

