6 of family killed in road accident on Pune-Bangalore National Highway in Maharashtra

Six members of a family were killed in a road accident on Pune-Bangalore National Highway in Satara. The accident was reported after the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a tree. The driver of the vehicle and a minor girl have received serious injuries in the accident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2019 10:02 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE

Family killed in road accident in Satara

At least 6 people were killed in a road accident on Pune-Bangalore National Highway. All the deceased were reported to be the members of the same family. The accident was reported near Kashil village in Maharashtra. 

The driver of the vehicle had reportedly lost control of the car after which it collided with a tree. The driver and a minor girl were critically injured in the accident.

The deceased included 2 men, a 2-year-old boy and a minor girl.

The family belonged to Dharwad in Karnataka. 

Inputs - Sachin Jadhav (Satara)

