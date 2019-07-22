2 killed as speeding car plunges into crowd in Navi Mumbai, accident caught on camera

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE 2 killed in road accident in Navi Mumbai

At least two people were killed, while few others sustained serious injuries after they were run over by a speeding car in Navi Mumbai. The horrific incident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera.

The incident occurred when a speeding Skoda car rammed into those walking and riding their vehicles on the road.

According to the video, the driver of the car plunged into commuters on the street, which killed 2 of them on the spot.

The car was later seized in a damaged condition.

Information on the driver's arrest was yet not available.

Video: 2 killed in Navi Mumbai road accident