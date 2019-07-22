Monday, July 22, 2019
     
2 killed as speeding car plunges into crowd in Navi Mumbai, accident caught on camera

In a horrific road accident caught on camera, a car was seen driving through pedestrians in Navi Mumbai. Two people were killed in the accident, while 4 others sustained injuries. The car was later seized in a damaged condition, however, there was no information regarding the arrest of the driver. 

New Delhi Published on: July 22, 2019 11:15 IST
2 killed in road accident in Navi Mumbai

At least two people were killed, while few others sustained serious injuries after they were run over by a speeding car in Navi Mumbai. The horrific incident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera. 

The incident occurred when a speeding Skoda car rammed into those walking and riding their vehicles on the road. 

According to the video, the driver of the car plunged into commuters on the street, which killed 2 of them on the spot. 

The car was later seized in a damaged condition. 

Information on the driver's arrest was yet not available. 

Video: 2 killed in Navi Mumbai road accident 

