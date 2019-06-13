Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
Ex-BJP MP passes away, donates body to hospital

A staunch RSS leader, Rajnath Singh Surya was a well-known journalist and columnist in the world of Hindi journalism.

Lucknow Published on: June 13, 2019 13:36 IST
Ex-BJP MP Rajnath Singh Surya
Ex-BJP MP Rajnath Singh Surya

Veteran journalist and former BJP MP Rajnath Singh Surya died here on Thursday after a brief illness. He was 81. 

Singh had expressed a desire to donate his body to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) and the body was later handed over to the KGMU authorities by his family members. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the Gomti Nagar residence of the departed journalist and paid his tributes. The Chief Minister said that Rajnath Singh Surya always took up issues related to the common man and was known for his sincerity and dedication to journalism.

Several media organizations have expressed grief over the demise of the veteran journalist.

