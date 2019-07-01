Monday, July 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Everyone must join to fight water shortage: Priyanka

Everyone must join to fight water shortage: Priyanka

Everyone must come together to battle the water crisis in the country or it will be too late, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said on Monday.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2019 14:43 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi 

Everyone must come together to battle the water crisis in the country or it will be too late, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said on Monday.

"Water shortage in Maharashtra, Chennai, Bundelkhand and several parts of the country is an issue of concern," she tweeted in Hindi. 

Related Stories

"Water is the lifeline but the growing shortage of water is the biggest concern for us. All of us have to come together to solve this problem quickly or else it will be too late."

Her remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to work for water conservation.

ALSO READ | Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to conserve every drop of water

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBengal: TMC leader found dead in West Midnapore; party blames BJP Next StoryRSS chief Mohan Bhagwat joins Twitter; follows only @RSSorg  